InsurAce Market Cap Tops $19.37 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $1.72 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00135994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00183924 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00875901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,597.94 or 1.00112402 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,751,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

