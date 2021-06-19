Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. 797,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,361. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

