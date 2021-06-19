Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

