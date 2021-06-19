Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.38. Inter Parfums posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

