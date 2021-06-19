Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPL shares. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.