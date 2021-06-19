Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
