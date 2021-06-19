Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

