Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.