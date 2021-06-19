Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICP. Barclays increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,050.20 ($26.79).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,115 ($27.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,098.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

