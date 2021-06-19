Investors Buy Large Volume of Acies Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,349% compared to the average volume of 253 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAC opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Acies Acquisition has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $13.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.