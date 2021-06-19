Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $670,587.63 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75.

NVTA opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.