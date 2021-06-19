iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $730,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,299,536 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75.

