iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,764,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ESGE opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

