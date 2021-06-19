iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,778,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.