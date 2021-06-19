Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $25.46 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

