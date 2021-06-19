J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by J.B. Hunt's efforts to expand its Final Mile network. To this end, the company acquired the assets of Mass Movement late last year. Notably, the Mass Movement buyout is the company’s fourth acquisition since 2017. The fast-evolving nature of the last mile delivery market can be gauged from the fact that revenues at J.B. Hunt's Final Mile Services (FMS) segment increased significantly in the last few quarters. The recent deal with autonomous driving technology developer Waymo to test autonomous trucks is encouraging too. We also like the company’s moves to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. In fact, the company has raised dividends twice this year. However, the rise in operating expenses are concerning. Below-par performance of the company's intermodal (JBI) segment is another worry.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

