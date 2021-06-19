Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,052. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.