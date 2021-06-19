Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

