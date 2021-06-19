Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 145.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,737 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

