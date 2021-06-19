Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

