Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys 4,346 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 883,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,010,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. 1,126,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,996. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

