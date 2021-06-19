Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,615 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. 9,299,536 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75.

