Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,197 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 5,770.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 818,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $100,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,682. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

