Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

