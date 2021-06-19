Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $26.52 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

