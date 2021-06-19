Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CureVac’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CureVac in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.30. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

