JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. The Toro makes up about 3.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

TTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,337. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

