JLB & Associates Inc. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 335,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,943. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

