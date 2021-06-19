JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

