JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $86.02. 1,570,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,082. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

