Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.98. 12,993,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. The company has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.