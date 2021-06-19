JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

