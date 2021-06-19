JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.70 ($146.71).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €124.78 ($146.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €122.07. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

