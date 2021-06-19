JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $63,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

