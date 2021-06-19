JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 102,974 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Lamar Advertising worth $69,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

