JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 305,984 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305,984 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Hologic worth $59,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

HOLX opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

