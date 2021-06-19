JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 96,470 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $71,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.