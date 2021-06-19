JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.64 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Banco Bradesco worth $61,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

