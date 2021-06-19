JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 640

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN stock opened at GBX 468.70 ($6.12) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.