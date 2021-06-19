JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,086,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,071,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,524,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Brown University bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

