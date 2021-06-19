JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $147.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

