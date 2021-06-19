JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,559,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,057,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $74,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after buying an additional 941,499 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.16 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

