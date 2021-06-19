JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $33.94 on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

