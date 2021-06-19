K21 (K21) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $415,165.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,404,139 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

