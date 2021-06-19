K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

KNTNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

K92 Mining stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 53,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,172. K92 Mining has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

