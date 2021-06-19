Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

KDMN opened at $3.99 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of $686.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.