Keep4r Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,424.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $371,582.59 and approximately $22,424.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00012463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00727394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

