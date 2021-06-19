Kepos Capital LP Acquires 546,272 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 86.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,177,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,272 shares during the quarter. Artius Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AACQ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $13,522,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,630,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,614. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

