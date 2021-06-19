Kepos Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEACU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,282. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

