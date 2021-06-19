Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,869,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000.

ZNTEU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 1,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,479. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

