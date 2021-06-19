Kepos Capital LP Decreases Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,201 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $488,000.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

