Kepos Capital LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

